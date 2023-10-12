How old is America Lopez on ‘Big Brother 25’?

America Lopez, a medical receptionist living in Brooklyn, New York, was one of 17 hopefuls to enter the Big Brother 25 house this summer.

We’re now 10 weeks into the reality competition show, and the number of houseguests has whittled.

At the time of writing, America had a 1-in-9 chance of securing the $750,000 grand prize and the illustrious claim to fame as being a Big Brother winner. And after the live eviction wraps on Oct. 12, barring any game-saving twist, her odds of winning the season will improve to 1-in-8.

Three-quarters of a million dollars would be life-changing for any of the players left in the game, and at America’s age, it’ll set her up nicely.

Speaking of that, how old is she?

America was 27 years old when she descended onto the house. To put her age into context, the Big Brother 25 contestants’ mean age when they walked through the front door on premiere night was 33.

America is currently wrapped up in a showmance with Big Brother 25’s youngest cast member, Cory Wurtenberger, who turned 22 inside the house last month. On the other end, Felicia Cannon is the oldest competitor this season at 63.

America has been one of the most active strategic gamers since the beginning, but she has yet to earn power. Only three women have captured Head of Household (Felicia, Bowie Jane Ball, and Reilly Smedley), and the men have dominated the Power of Veto competitions.

No woman has donned the golden necklace by winning it in Big Brother 25.

It wasn’t until week 7 that America made her first trip onto the nomination chairs. Jared Fields nominated her alongside Cory, but Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains used the Power of Veto to save her in favor of sending Cameron Hardin home. That’s the only time America was on the chopping block thus far.

One viewer floated a theory on Reddit about America’s identity being a part of the season’s multiverse theme

When season 25 premiered on CBS on August 1, one Big Brother fan took to Reddit to share their theory about America. And it was wild.

Redditor @jjruls wrote that America was potentially using a “fake identity” as part of the season’s multiverse theme. Their evidence was simple. America is a 27-year-old woman born in Texas, and she doesn’t have any social media accounts.

They pointed to America being a “rare name” and that Big Brother was giving a nod to past and present game elements, specifically “America’s Player” and “America’s Favorite Houseguest.” “It’s also so convenient that there is also a Red [Utley] and a Blue [Kim] on the cast,” the Redditor commented. “The jokes almost write themselves!”

They concluded that America may eventually reveal her true identity, and play the game as a “brand new person.”

Big Brother’s multiverse theme hasn’t lived up to the hype, but America revealing she’s not America would be jaw-dropping, to say the least.

So, what are the chances of it happening? I’d say there’s a better chance of cashing a winning parlay bet after Paul Abrahamian returns to Big Brother and goes a whole season without saying “friendship,” or Kaysar Ridha finally makes it to the jury portion of the game.