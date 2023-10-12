How old is Felicia Cannon on ‘Big Brother 25’?

Felicia Cannon is one of 17 contestants who descended onto the Big Brother 25 house when the reality competition show began on Aug. 2.

The real estate agent from Kennesaw, Georgia, made a strong first impression on the houseguests and fans alike with her magnetic but sometimes ruthlessly direct personality, while she also entered the game as the oldest competitor of the season.

So, how old is she, anyway?

Felicia was born on June 18, 1960, meaning she walked through the front door at 63 years old. She’s a decade older than the next oldest Big Brother 25 alum, Cirie Fields, who turned 53 in July.

For reference, the youngest player this season is Cory Wurtenberger. He started the game at 21 and the houseguests celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sept. 29.

In fact, Felicia nearly topped our 10 oldest houseguests in Brother Brother US history” article. All in all, “Miss Felicia” is the second oldest person to play the franchise’s US version. She sits behind Big Brother 10’s third-place finisher Jerry MacDonald, who competed at 75.

Felicia is five years older than Jack Owens was when he appeared on Big Brother 4. The retired FBI agent was 58 and faced eviction on day 54, placing sixth overall.

Felicia is one of 3 women to win Head of Household thus far

At the time of writing, the players are deep into week 10, and either Cirie or Cameron Hardin will move into the jury house as its first resident. Felicia, who is still battling for the $750,000 grand prize, was nominated for eviction earlier in the week by Head of Household Bowie Jane Ball.

But, leading into nominations, Bowie Jane’s plan was for the Power of Veto to be used to remove either Felicia or Cirie from harm’s way in favor of backdooring Cameron. So, after Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains secured the golden necklace, he saved Felicia from the chopping block, and Bowie Jane asked Cameron to take a seat.

Week 10 marked the fourth time Miss Felicia occupied a nominee chair. But, this was the first time the Power of Veto was used on her before eviction night. She sat beside Kirsten Elwin in week 1, Izzy Gleicher in week 6, and her closest ally, Mecole Hayes, in week 9. However, Felicia only ever received one eviction vote — Cirie showed Izzy sympathy and voted Felicia out instead, knowing the 32-year-old professional flutist was heading out the door.

Felicia’s also one of only three women to seize the Head of Household key. Reilly Smedley was Big Brother 25’s first Head of Household and as mentioned, Bowie Jane’s kicking back in the private suite this week.