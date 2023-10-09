Why is Felicia on ‘Big Brother 25’ bald?

When you enter a high-profile competition show such as Big Brother, you need to be prepared to have every single aspect of your life scrutinized by millions of people. Viewers are curious, they have questions about what happens on screen and outside of it, so being ready to answer those queries is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, Felicia Cannon walked into the Big Brother house fully aware of this.

Joining the ranks of the oldest houseguests in the show’s history, and claiming the title of the oldest woman to enter the competition thus far, Cannon came to win. She’s familiar with the game, has presence, and is unafraid to showcase who she is. Part of that, of course, includes sharing her life journey with the audience, down to the most vulnerable details.

While seeing the real estate agent struggle with the show’s equipment is incredibly entertaining, Big Brother fans cannot get one particular question out of their minds: Why is Cannon bald? It’s an intrusive question, no doubt about it, but one that Cannon likely prepared for ahead of her appearance in the show. If not, she wouldn’t have made a public statement about the subject on social media back in 2022.

Why is Felicia Cannon bald?

Felicia Cannon has alopecia, a condition that causes hair to thin and leads to its loss. The Big Brother houseguest has made this clear in a post she uploaded to Facebook in March 2022, where she talked about her journey from discovering she has the condition to embracing her baldness:

“I started losing my hair in my late 40s. I went to the Dr, saw specialists, and gave consideration to alternatives to not revealing my diagnosis. I started ‘swooping’ my hair trying to mask the balding area which for me is in the front crownal area. I wore a wig (1) time and took it off before the night was over. It kept turning, it itched, and I sweat in my head… I thought about hair implant until they told me they take hair from other places on my head and with a needle, they implant it into the bald areas and I would be wide awake… Nope, not that serious… FOR ME… And then finally I said… it’s just hair… I’m not dying, it doesn’t stop me from doing ANYTHING, it’s all about being comfortable with me.”

As we can all understand now, alopecia is not stopping Cannon from living her life the way she wants to, fortunately. She’s a stellar example of people who take the bull by the horns and make the best out of the cards they have been dealt. Perhaps her journey on Big Brother will inspire others in similar situations to do the same.