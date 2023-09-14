How old is Felicia on ‘Big Brother?’

The simple staying power of Big Brother is more than enough to prove the reality show’s worth, but in case you needed more, there’s absolute heaps of drama — scattered across 25 seasons — to keep viewers well entertained.

The series follows a fresh cast of competitors each season, as they work — under constant surveillance — to win a variety of challenges and beat out their fellow houseguests. Some of these contestants go on to become stars in their own right, while others flirt with infamy (looking at you, Andrew Tate) or jump from reality competition to reality competition.

In the world of Big Brother, the majority of houseguests are relatively young. While more mature contestants are known to compete on the program, they’re largely outweighed by the bulk of their fellows, most of whom fall in the 20s to 30s range. Older contestants are becoming more common as the show stretches into its second decade on the air, and this season features the oldest female houseguest yet. Felicia Cannon was a quick standout among the BB25 lineup, initially due to her age, but she quickly earned her position as one of season 25’s most-liked guests.

How old is Big Brother‘s Felicia?

Cannon knew, coming into BB25, that she was among the show’s oldest contestants. Born in 1961, Cannon is comfortably in her 60s, but doesn’t manage to beat out the oldest Big Brother contestant ever: Jerry MacDonald. MacDonald was 75 years old when he competed in season 10 of the series, which puts him more than a decade over Cannon’s modest 63 years on this Earth.

A real estate agent initially hailing from Tacoma, Washington, Cannon now resides in Georgia. She faces some fierce competition if she wants to take home the BB25 crown, but she’s put in a great showing so far. Maybe all that wisdom, lent by age, is serving her well.