Who won the ‘Big Brother 25’ Head of Household pressure cooker competition?

After a grueling 14-hour challenge, who will have the power this week in the 'Big Brother' house?

Warning: The following article discusses events that have occurred within the Big Brother house, however, they have not aired on TV just yet. Read at your own risk…

The infamous pressure cooker competition returned to the Big Brother house this week, lasting a full 13 hours and 50-something minutes and concluding yesterday morning, making for the second-longest Head of Household competition in the history of the show.

Immediately after Hisam Goueli‘s unanimous eviction, the remaining houseguests (aside from outgoing Head of Household Felicia Cannon) gathered in a circle, ready to begin the challenge of a lifetime — little did they know they would be standing in a dark room, with no bathroom breaks, for nearly 14 hours!

After such a grueling competition, you may be wondering who emerged as victorious (or how exactly the pressure cooker competition works), and fortunately, we got you covered…

Using information from the oh-so-telling live feeds, we broke down the entirety of Big Brother 25‘s pressure cooker competition, ultimately revealing who the new Head of Household is, as well as the order of the eliminated houseguests — keep scrolling to find out who has the power this week!

What is the pressure cooker competition?

Screengrab via CBS

Beginning at 7pm PT on Thursday night, the remaining houseguests dove headfirst into the pressure cooker competition for the first time since 2005, coming just minutes away from beating the record of the first time it was played during Big Brother 6.

During the competition, the houseguests stand inside of a room and place their hand on a button. The objective of the game is to be the last contestant in the room with their button pressed, ultimately winning the title of Head of Household for the week.

Sound simple enough? Prior to beginning the challenge, host Julie Chen Moonves read out the rules to the houseguests (as well as those who were watching the Aug. 24 episode of the beloved series), which were slightly different from the first time the pressure cooker competition was played:

“There is no sitting, no kneeling, but squatting is okay. You can only leave the box after three people release their buttons. Also, there are no bathroom breaks. When you let go, you must claim a card from the wall. The cards contain something good or bad.”

With an unfortunate scary-verse twist, the houseguests had to complete the competition in the dark as well, with a pit of snakes in the middle — how spooky is that?

The pressure cooker competition is a legendary Big Brother challenge not just for its length, but also for how the competition played out back in 2005. After a great deal of negotiating, Kaysar Ridha decided to let Jennifer Vasquez win the competition after 13 hours and 53 minutes, only to be evicted later that week.

With a new individual in power, we will just have to wait and see if the pressure cooker competition will lead to a devastating blindside once again…

Who won the Big Brother 25 Head of Household pressure cooker competition?

Screengrab via CBS

After being on the block for two weeks in a row, Cameron Hardin ultimately won the infamous pressure cooker competition, ensuring his safety for the first time throughout his Big Brother 25 journey.

America Lopez came in second place, letting go of her button just minutes before 9am PT, however, several other houseguests had phenomenal performances during this season’s pressure cooker competition.

Mecole Hayes lasted about 13 hours and 31 minutes, Jag Bains and Blue Kim lasted approximately 12 hours and 45 minutes, and Cory Wurtenberger gave up after 12 hours and 18 minutes. Before that, Red Utley was eliminated after about 10 hours and 9 minutes, Matt Klotz lost after about 9 hours and 42 minutes, and Bowie Jane met elimination in 8 hours and 38 minutes.

Some of the not-so-impressive performances came from Izzy Gleicher (who let go of her button after about four hours), as well as mother-son duo Cirie Fields and Jared Fields who did not even make it to the two-hour mark.

If you missed all of the action on the live feeds, have no fear! Big Brother fans will get to see the Head of Household pressure cooker competition unfold tomorrow evening at 9:13pm ET (rather than 8pm ET) on CBS.