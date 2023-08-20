What is the Pressure Cooker competition on ‘Big Brother’ and when did it last appear on the show?

Longtime fans of Big Brother will be excited to hear that a popular competition is coming back. The show’s host — Julie Chen Moonves — recently revealed that the Pressure Cooker competition will be featured in an upcoming episode, throwing a nod toward earlier seasons.

Now in its 25th season, showrunners are honoring this milestone with wild challenges and surprising twists that have kept the houseguests on their toes. Next up for the cast to endure is the Pressure Cooker competition.

What is the Pressure Cooker competition?

It’s the question all Big Brother fans have been asking since Moonves’ announcement. According to ScreenRant, the Pressure Cooker competition first appeared in season 5 of the reality show and became legendary in season 6. While standing inside a glass box, opponents must press a small button as long as possible. The last person standing earns the title of Head of Household.

Rules prevent contestants from switching hands or leaving the box until three people get eliminated. A handful of mystery boxes containing either an expensive gift or a nasty treat, such as rotten eggs, tempt contestants to remove their fingers.

What makes the Pressure Cooker competition so legendary?

The Pressure Cooker competition became legendary in season 6 after houseguests went head-to-head in the box for nearly 14 hours. The results of the competition also led to one of the biggest upsets of the series. After Kaysar Ridha got voted back into the house, he ended up in the final two against Jennifer Vasquez during the Pressure Cooker competition.

Vasquez manipulated Ridha by promising to nominate another houseguest if he walked away and let her win HOH. Unfortunately, she was lying, and the houseguests unanimously voted Ridha out of the house again. To this day, that particular Pressure Cooker competition remains the longest contest in the show’s history.

When was the Pressure Cooker competition last on ‘Big Brother?’

It’s hard to believe, but that legendary game during season 6 of Big Brother was the last time houseguests competed in the Pressure Cooker game. Now, 20 years later, fans will get another chance to enjoy this endurance competition as season 25 contestants give it a shot.

Longtime fans of the show can enjoy this nostalgic moment on television when it airs on CBS on August 24. Showrunners may even add twists and spins to the game to ensure it doesn’t take the houseguests 14 hours to crack this time!