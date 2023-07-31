After what feels like an eternity, the Big Brother season 25 cast has been announced! This year’s houseguests are a diverse bunch: for the show’s 25th anniversary, this season will have the first hearing-impaired houseguest, the first woman over 60 years old, the first Australian houseguest, the first Sikh houseguest, and the first guest from Appalachia to appear on the show. That’s a lot of firsts, but there’s one more worth mentioning. On this season of Big Brother, half of the houseguests skew on the “older” side and are over 30 years old.

Most seasons of the show feature younger cast members, with an average age of about 25. Having an even amount of older contestants should make the alliances all the more interesting; with more contestants over 30, there’s even a chance we’ll see the first over-30-year-old winner since Kaycee (who was just 30 at the time) won in season 20.

Like most seasons, season 25 has an equal number of men and women cast members competing for honor, glory, and of course, that $750,000 cash prize. Let’s take a look at all 16 members of Big Brother 25‘s cast!

Who’s in Big Brother season 25?

This year’s cast ranges in age from 21 to 63 and hail from all over the country (plus one guest from Australia!). Here’s a look at all the cast members as well as their hometowns, careers, and what generation they’re a part of.

Red Utley is a 37-year-old “chill billy” from Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He works in sales and is a part of Gen X.

Bowie Jane is a 45-year-old DJ from Melbourne, Australia. She now lives in Los Angeles and is a part of Gen X.

Blue Kim is a 25-year-old, self-described "spiciest diva" from Riverside, California. She is a brand strategist living in New York and is part of Gen Z.

Cameron Hardin is a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, Georgia. He is a Millennial.

America Lopez is a 27-year old Medical Receptionist from Edinburg, Texas. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York and is a Zillennial (Gen Z/Millennial — there's too much debate for me to pick one!).

Izzy Gleicher is a 32-year-old professional flutist from New York. She is a Millennial.

Jared Fields is a 25-year-old exterminator from Norwalk, Connecticut. He is a part of Gen Z.

Cory Wurtenberger is a 21-year-old college student from Weston, Florida. He is a part of Gen Z.

Hisam Goueli is a 45-year-old geriatric physician (with muscles, he wants you to know) from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He now lives in Seattle, Washington and is a part of Gen X.

Felicia Cannon is a 63-year old real estate agent from Tacoma, Washington, She currently lives in Kennesaw, Georgia and is a Baby Boomer.

Jag Bains is a 25-year-old truck company owner from Omak, Washington (a town that only has three stop lights according to him). He is a part of Gen Z.

Reilly Smedley is a 24-year-old bartender from Portland, Maine. She currently lives in Nashville, Tennesee and is a part of Gen Z.

Mecole Hayes is a 30-year-old political consultant from St. Louis, Missouri. She currently lives in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and is a Millennial.

Luke Valentine is a 30-year-old illustrator from Weston, Florida. He currently lives in Coral Springs, Florida and is a Millennial.

Matt Klotz is a 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist and self-described "surfer bro" from Cameron Park, California. He currently lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and is a Zillennial (I'm dying on this hill).

Kirsten Elwin is a 25-year-old molecular biologist Orlando, Florida via Dominica. She currently lives in Houston, Texas and is a part of Gen Z.

You can catch the 25th season of Big Brother when it returns on Wednesday, Aug. 2 on CBS.