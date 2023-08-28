Is former ‘Big Brother’ houseguest Hisam gay?

Much has happened in season 25 of one of the biggest reality competition shows the world has seen. While viewers are still waiting to see if there’s any truth to their 18th houseguest theory, the game continues on, leaving player after player behind. Among the trail of contestants evicted — and in some rare cases, expelled — from Big Brother, is Hisam Goueli, who abandoned the house on the 23rd day.

Now that he’s out of the competition, Goueli is gathering the attention of some less attentive viewers. This is not a total surprise, as public curiosity regarding particular houseguests sometimes grows after they get evicted. That is Goueli’s exact situation, with Big Brother fans now looking back at his time on the show and wanting to find out more about the person behind the player.

Granted, there are a few aspects of Goueli’s life that have been sparking curiosity. For example, after finding out that he is a doctor, many were left wondering what field of medicine the former houseguest specializes in. More often than not, though, the personal lives of contestants are far more interesting to viewers than their careers, and in Goueli’s case, the matter of sexuality seems to be at the forefront of fans’ minds.

What is Hisam Goueli’s sexuality?

Photo via CBS

Those who have been paying close attention to Goueli since the beginning already know the answer to this question, as the contestant decided to share the information very early into his stay at the Big Brother house. Despite keeping mostly to himself and disliking exposure, Hisam Goueli had no qualms about disclosing his sexual orientation in hopes of breaking down some of the walls he has put up over the course of his life. In fact, taking steps to become a more open person and overcoming his trust issues were major reasons for this contestant’s participation in the reality show, and despite his short stay, it seems like he managed to do exactly that, to some extent.

For those who missed this detail about Goueli, or have since forgotten, the former houseguest described himself as a gay man in his Big Brother introduction and is currently in a relationship with someone named Roberto. Little to no information about Goueli’s partner can be found online, as he seems to be an even more private person than the Big Brother contestant. In all fairness, Roberto wasn’t the one choosing to appear in a reality show, so it makes sense for him to stay out of the spotlight.

Season 25 of Big Brother will continue without Goueli on CBS.