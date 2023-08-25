What kind of doctor is former ‘Big Brother’ houseguest Hisam Goueli?

Hisam Goueli may be a doctor, but how he spends his time after work might interest you more!

Big Brother 25 is well into its latest season, seeing houseguest Hisam Goueli as the 4th to leave the house, evicted under Felicia Cannon’s Head of Household reign. Hisam quickly won over the hearts of fans and housemates, but he overplayed his hand and rubbed players the wrong way during his HoH — which was described as a “dictatorship.” In the end, he was sent home by his fellow houseguests in a vote of 11-0 over Cameron Hardin. Despite getting sent home fairly soon into the season, he managed to claim one HoH win and two Veto wins during his time in the house.

So other than being a fierce competitor, what else is there to know about Hisam Goueli?

What kind of doctor is BB25 houseguest Hisam Goueli?

Technically, there are a few different answers to the question, “What is Hisam Goueli’s job?” but we can tell you with confidence what kind of doctor he is. The public was aware from the beginning of the season that Hisam is a doctor in his everyday life — a geriatric physician, to be specific.

A geriatric physician is a doctor who specializes in caring for the elderly, typically patients over the age of 65, and the complex medical issues that are unique to their age demographic. Geriatric physicians are also referred to as geriatricians sometimes. This type of specialized physician could practice in hospitals, nursing facilities, or an outpatient setting like a medical clinic.

Goueli has shared that his work with older adults is a large part of what inspired him to be on Big Brother because it helps him understand that tomorrow isn’t a guarantee, so he wanted to ensure he lives his life to the fullest potential.

Hisam intended to lie about his chosen career on the show

As many contestants have before him, Hisam had decided before entering the Big Brother house that he was not going to share his true career path with the houseguests. Instead, he had planned to tell fellow contestants that he was a certified nursing assistant, as he felt that would make him seem like less of a threat.

This is a tactic that others before him have applied with varied degrees of success, such as season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur who kept his career as a police sergeant under wraps, or more recently, season 24 contestant Michael Bruner who lied about being an attorney.

What is Hisam’s passion when he’s not practicing medicine?

While Hisam has passion for his chosen field and career, he also shared that when he’s not practicing medicine, you might be surprised to find him as a cabaret and burlesque performer!

Self-described as a “confident, gay, Arab, Muslim man,” Goueli fell into burlesque to get comfortable with his own body and explore all of life’s possibilities. His love of burlesque and performing was not something Hisam hid from the houseguests or the fans, openly sharing his passion for the creative pursuit.