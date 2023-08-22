What is Blue Kim’s tattoo on season 25 of ‘Big Brother,’ and why is it censored?

One of the best things about Big Brother is that the hit competition series is raw and unfiltered, due to the contestants being under 24/7 surveillance throughout their time in the house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles).

Despite the live feeds showing everything the houseguests are up to (we all remember the Luke Valentine controversy… yikes), we officially got our first glimpse of censorship on primetime television for Big Brother 25, ultimately causing Reddit users and other social media users to ask one simple question: Despite many of this season’s contestants having tattoos, why was Blue Kim‘s blurred out during last night’s episode of Big Brother?

After stalking her Instagram profile (where she has amassed over 15K followers), we discovered what exactly this tattoo is, as well as some theories as to why it is censored on CBS.

What is Blue Kim’s tattoo?

The tattoo that Big Brother censored was on Blue’s upper right arm. According to the 25-year-old’s Instagram profile, you can see that this tattoo is a large illustration of a woman with blood coming out of eyes, perfectly contributing to her dark and grungy aesthetic — it is seriously as cool as can be!

Despite having a whopping 33 tattoos, why was this the one that garnered the attention of the Big Brother producers?

Why is Blue Kim’s tattoo censored?

There are quite a few theories as to why Blue’s tattoo was blurred out during last night’s episode of Big Brother, however, two specific hypotheses keep resurfacing on Reddit.

“Seems like it’s just covered to prevent people from being scared/offended. That also explains why it’s on the feeds (and thus not bandaged up),” @CJtheislander on Reddit suggested, which would make sense given the graphic nature of the tattoo.

While this could be true, @daarrbear on Reddit had an entirely different perspective: “I was actually reading about this and apparently it could also be because of copyright issues. A tattoo artist owns the copyright for the tattoo that they do, so essentially Big Brother/CBS needs permission to be able to show them on TV or they can be sued.”

While both theories are very probable, what do you think is the real reason for Blue’s tattoo being censored? On top of that, what else could the Big Brother producers be hiding from those who don’t watch the live feeds? We will just have to wait and see how the rest of season 25 unfolds…

Tune in to CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8pm ET and Thursdays at 9pm ET to catch new episodes of Big Brother — you will not want to miss out!