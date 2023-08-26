Is America Lopez and Cory Wurtenburger’s harmless flirting something more? The ‘Big Brother 25’ showmance, explained

Turns out #AmeriCory may be more than just a friendship.

One of the biggest perks of Big Brother is the fact that houseguests are under 24/7 surveillance, ultimately giving fans of the beloved competition series an inside look at the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) whenever they please.

Airing for only a few hours each week, there is so much more that goes down throughout the duration of Big Brother that does not necessarily make it onto our television screens, beyond just strategy. With the live feeds available to stream at our leisure, fans of the show are always in for a treat.

One of the most exciting things to unfold on the live feeds this season is a showmance between 21-year-old Cory Wurtenburger and 27-year-old America Lopez that nobody saw coming. Even though this budding relationship has not been featured within any of Big Brother 25‘s episodes just yet, nonetheless, the duo is as cute as can be.

If you have not been keeping up, have no fear! Aside from constantly flirting with one another (seriously though, with one look at the Big Brother live feeds you can tell that these two lovebirds have some sort of connection forming), we pinpointed some of the most prominent conversations from this week that lead us to believe that #AmeriCory is real.

Back on Tuesday (August 22), Cory and America had a conversation in the hammock, and they even used the word showmance to describe their oh-so complicated relationship. If that is not proof that a spark is igniting between the two fan-favorite houseguests, then we’re not sure what is…

America: “What do you want?” Cory: “This is where the lack of game comes into play.” America: “…I’m like giving you the line, like just be direct.” Cory: “But I’m not a direct person.” America: “As a live feeder, I’d be in the feed like ‘These guys stink. Like, this is the worst like showmance ever.’” Cory: “They’re tuning into the Cory [and] America cam. What the f**k do they think is gonna happen… As long as neither of us are like despised, I think we’re adorable.”

Today (August 26), the plot thickened even more! America admitted to fellow houseguest Izzy Gleicher that she has a crush on Cory, however, she is unsure where her potential love interest stands in regards to their relationship.

America: “[Cory]’s cute. He’s growing on me just a little bit.” Izzy: “Like for real, for real?” America: “Like for real, for real.” Izzy: “Really? You think you’re crushing on him?” America: “A little bit, but it’s also like, I haven’t had a crush in forever… Also this house, it’s like I’m just maybe just trying to latch onto something, so I’m not taking it like super seriously.” Izzy: “…I mean, you think it’s mutual? Like, do you feel like it’s mutual?” America: “I don’t think so, no. I’ve asked him about it and he’s like, ‘Oh, well I like working with you,’ and I was like, ‘Okay… okay, whatever.’”

Despite where Cory stands, Big Brother fans are huge supporters of the duo, even taking to social media to share their love for the soon-to-be showmance.

“#AMERICORY is miss americana and the heartbreak prince #BB25“ “america admitting to crushing on cory but believing the feeling isn’t mutual lol oh this is gonna be a long one. a slowburn if you will. good thing they’re locked in until the end! #BB25“ “when cory & america kiss on day 80, remember that WE BUILT THIS, CORMERICA FOREVER!!!! #BB25“

To watch the slow-burn romance unfold between Cory and America, tune in to CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT. For even more behind-the-scenes content, be sure to check out the live feeds on Paramount Plus so you don’t miss a thing.