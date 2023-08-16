Who is the one-of-a-kind Izzy Gleicher on this season of ‘Big Brother?’

This professional flautist is hands-down one of the most notable contestants on season 25 of 'Big Brother.'

If you have been keeping up with this season of Big Brother, chances are that the one and only Izzy Gleicher has caught your attention.

Managing to stay off the block two weeks in a row, as well as forming genuine relationships with her fellow houseguests (most notably within The Professors alliance – consisting of Jared Fields, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley), Izzy is a contestant to watch on Big Brother‘s 25th season, making big moves while cracking jokes along the way.

Aside from being absolutely hilarious, Izzy is a great representation of the LGBTQ+ community on this season of Big Brother – how could you not cheer for her?

If you have been tuning in to the live feeds, chances are you know quite a bit about Izzy just from her conversations with her fellow houseguests. If you happen to be out of the loop, then keep scrolling to learn what the contestant is all about beyond the Big Brother house.

What you should know about Big Brother‘s Izzy Gleicher

While she may be living in the Big Brother house until further notice (or should we say Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles), Izzy Gleicher hails from the Big Apple, with a truly unique career.

If you remember Izzy’s Big Brother introduction video, you may recall that the 32-year-old is a professional flautist. In fact, she is one of the best in New York City:

“I’m one of the best flute players in this city… I got my master’s degree in flute performance from the Yale School of Music. Being a professional flute player is super competitive. Lots of people play the flute out there.”

In fact, Izzy was one of the 14 musicians who performed with Wild Up at a Tiny Desk concert earlier this summer – how cool is that?

As if she has not proved her passion, the Big Brother houseguest has even taught flute and chamber music master classes at several colleges in the past, one of which was Florida State University. If you are looking to sharpen up your flute skills, it looks like Izzy is your girl!

While Izzy’s Instagram profile (which has just over 2,000 followers), showcases quite a bit of her personal life and interests — such as traveling, playing the flute, taking care of her cats, spending time with her friends, and more — she also uses her account to share photos of her with her girlfriend of four years named Paige Seber:

“It took me a long time to figure out who I was, but now I feel like I get queerer and stronger and prouder every day.”

In a happy and healthy relationship with what seems to be her forever person, Izzy seems to be thriving in the love department – we are so happy for her, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the two lovebirds!

Last but certainly not least, after quite a bit of internet sleuthing, Izzy seems to be the ultimate Survivor fan. She even posted an audition video on her Instagram profile, tagging host Jeff Probst and casting director Jesse Tannenbaum, begging them to cast her on the beloved competition series:

“Small proposition for @jeffprobst & @jesse.tannenbaum: Survivor Season 45 or 46, New York City. Izzy Gleicher, tribe of one. Missing the whole point of Survivor? Maybe. Skeptical? I already composed and edited the intro. @rmlandau how’s my ‘Ancient Voices’ arrangement? @allwinnerssurvivor back me up here! 😜🤣 Ok ok, option two: JUST CAST ME!”

While she was unlucky in the Survivor casting department, she was fortunate enough to land a spot on Big Brother this year. Perhaps she will pull a Cirie Fields (or a Hayden Moss, or a Caleb Reynolds) and compete on both…

One of the most notable moments in Izzy’s Big Brother journey so far is recognizing right away that her fellow houseguests Cirie and Jared are actually a mother-son duo, which she deciphered from stalking Cirie’s Instagram many times in the past. Talk about a Survivor superfan!

How will the rest of Izzy Gleicher’s journey play out in the Big Brother house? Tune in to CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT to find out.