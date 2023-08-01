‘Survivor’ contestant Cirie Fields’ connection to ‘Big Brother,’ explained

Four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields is now linked to another one of CBS’s staple reality competition shows – Big Brother.

Although, it’s not because she’s an upcoming contestant — her son is!

Big Brother’s 25th season is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 2. And earlier this week, 16 new houseguests were announced as the iteration’s cast, including Jared Fields.

Hailing from Norwalk, Connecticut, the 25-year-old son of a Survivor legend works as an exterminator, and he’ll try to utilize his eradication expertise to eliminate every other competitor en route to the $750,000 grand prize. And if he bests his opponents, he’ll accomplish something his mother has as of yet: win a CBS show.

As mentioned, Cirie has played on four seasons of Survivor. She debuted back in 2006 on season 12’s Panama where she placed fourth. Establishing herself as a beloved cast member, Cirie was invited to play in Micronesia for season 17’s Fans vs. Favorites.

Cirie once again had a solid season boasting her social and political prowess, and this time she was only one spot away from sitting in front of the jury on finale night. Cirie was taken out in third place back when only two players could make it to the final Tribal Council.

Unfortunately for Cirie, that’s the closest she’s gotten to winning the $1 million on Survivor. She returned for season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains as part of the “Heroes” tribe. But, she only lasted 11 days as she was voted out fourth.

She had a strong showing her fourth time out, however. She came back for season 34’s Game Changers and finished sixth overall.

Game Changers wasn’t the last time Cirie was cast on a reality competition show. She was a part of Peacock’s new show The Traitors, an elimination-style series — like Survivor — that pitted several reality stars and television rookies against each other by putting their deception skills to the test. And as history has it, Cirie came out on top of season 1 earlier this year and took home the winner’s check of $250,000.

Jared was featured on an episode of Survivor as Cirie’s loved one

This time, it’ll be Cirie who sits on the sidelines and watches her son compete on television. But, it’s not the first time Jared’s occupied space in the reality competition world.

He appeared in episode 10 of Game Changers as Cirie’s loved one and played for an opportunity to spend time with his mom in Fiji.

Although he didn’t win the competition, he was chosen to join Cirie and others on a barbeque. Further, it’s long been rumored that Jared was set to join the cast of season 37’s David vs. Goliath in 2018, but he was cut at the last minute in favor of another hopeful – Davie Rickenbacker.