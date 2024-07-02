How old is Angela from ’90 Day Fiancé’?

To say that 90 Day Fiancé is a guilty pleasure for reality TV fans is probably a massive understatement. We’ve enjoyed keeping up with the cast members ever since we first heard about the show back in 2014, and our obsession only grows with each year.

Every season of 90 Day Fiancé makes us ask a million questions, from wondering about Angela Deem’s career to how tall Alexei Brovarnik is. And since we’ve been watching her for several years now, we also want to know how old Angela is.

What is 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem’s age?

According to Sportskeeda, 90 Day Fiancé‘s Angela is 58. Her partner, Michael Ilesanmi, is 35 years old and over 20 years her junior.

But just like 90 Day Fiancé fans question if Angela and Michael’s love is the real deal (along with that of many other couples on the popular show), they also wonder about Angela’s age. There are many posts on Reddit with fans saying they think she’s older than 58. But that’s just speculation, and we’ll never really know for sure. If Angela says she’s 58, we have no proof to say otherwise.

While some might think that they don’t want to date or marry someone who is two decades younger, it doesn’t seem to bother Angela. After all, if your partner is going to put in the time and work to move to another country to live with you, you’re already dealing with a lot. An age difference might be no big deal at all. And the couple has been in the spotlight lately for some pretty negative reasons.

A little while ago, Angela said Michael disappeared, and he then said he was scared that he could die. When Angela was interviewed on The Drew Barrymore Show, viewers were upset and the video was deleted, according to Cinemablend.com. Mysteries abound, but as it turns out there’s a lot more going on with this couple than just their age gap.

