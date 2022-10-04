As expected, House of the Dragon will have another time skip for episodes eight and onward. And just like episode six, this time skip will be huge as the next few episodes take place six years since the wedding of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. This also means that there will be new cast members taking over the roles of the children we grew to love (and hate).

One of the children that will be recast is Aemond Targaryen, the second son of Alicent Hightower. In episode seven, he lost his eye after he claimed Vhagar instead of Leana Velaryon’s children. Previously, the role was played by Leo Ashton. But due to the six-year time jump, the adult version of this character will be played by Ewan Mitchell.

How old is ‘House of the Dragon’ star Ewan Mitchell?

According to IMDb, Mitchell started his acting career in 2015 but made his big break when he landed a role in the ITV show, The Halcyon. Since then, he has been notable for his role in the film, High Life, and other shows such as Trigger point. Unlike other celebrities, a lot of Mitchell’s life remains hidden due to privacy concerns. He is also isn’t active on social media. Due to this, the House of the Dragon star has also decided to keep his birth year a secret.

But based on what we know of his acting career, we could easily speculate that Mitchell could be in his mid to late 20s due to how young he is and his known acting history. Regardless, it seems like Mitchell wants to keep his personal life a secret, hence why information such as this is kept hidden.

House of the Dragon is available to watch on HBO Max.