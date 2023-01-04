How old is Wednesday Addams?

It’s been over a month since Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy series Wednesday officially dropped on Netflix, although eagle-eyed subscribers are still searching for Easter eggs and hints at the deeper aspects of the overall plot. In the weeks following its much-anticipated debut, the show has shattered records, matched super-sized numbers similar to Stranger Things 4, and hinted at the long list of supernatural abilities both in Wednesday Addams and in her bloodline.

And while Wednesday, at times, can feel like a series purely made for adults who enjoyed watching the Addams Family lore years and years ago, there’s no denying that Burton’s hit series is more suited for teens and young adults — and folks in those demographics are certainly keeping the show in the headlines. Of course, it helps that its titular character is roughly the same age, but just how old is she?

How old is Wednesday?

Photo via Netflix

Although Wednesday seems capable enough of taking care of herself and possesses plenty of wisdom that is well beyond her age, the character is actually just 16 years old, making her a junior at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s age definitely makes sense, seeing as the character often deals with the typical struggles of a teenager — including individuality, the temptations and pressures of love, and acceptance.

In real life, however, actress Jenna Ortega — who portrays Wednesday in the show — is 20 years old. Of course, these ages aren’t too far apart on paper, which likely makes it easier for Ortega to play a younger character. But despite their individual ages, both women, fictional and real, are significant to the show’s success — which will only continue as rumors of a season 2 keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The first season of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.