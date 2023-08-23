How tall are ‘Ahsoka’ stars Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

The media realm is going absolutely bonkers now that the first 2 mind-melting episodes of Ahsoka are finally available. Upon its release, eagle-eyed viewers have been masterfully hypnotized by the series’ stunning lightsaber action sequences and beautiful visuals. But when you consider how widely popular the extensive lore of Star Wars has been for decades now, the fascination surrounding the fresh-faced series is hardly a huge surprise.

As a result of the series’ official premiere on Disney Plus, Star Wars die-hards and newly appointed fans of the narrative have been congregating over a variety of questions — all of which either pertain to the show in general or regarding the series’ shining stars. More specifically, fans have begun to ask questions about information regarding stars Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who portray Ahsoka Tano and Hera Syndulla, respectively.

Interestingly enough, folks seem to be completely zoned in on the height of both actors and what exactly those measurements are.

How tall is Rosario Dawson?

Photo by Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

With a career that is nearly 30-years-old at this point, the acclaimed actress has remained in the public eye for some time now. In the past, jaw-dropping performances in Rent and Sin City have catapulted Dawson to mainstream stardom, although her recent outing as Ahsoka is re-introducing her brilliance to a newer generation.

Due to the increased interest in Dawson thanks to Ahsoka, we’re happy to inform eagle-eyed fans that the awe-inspiring actress currently stands at 5’ 7” in terms of height.

How tall is Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Image via Disney Plus

Much like Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has certainly made a name for herself over the years of her expansive career. And while her captivating role in Ahsoka has been a driving force in her current resurgence in popularity, the gifted actress initially garnered plenty of attention due to her roles in various horror movies.

But perhaps to the shock of many, a fair amount of folks might be surprised to learn that Winstead is slightly taller than her Ahsoka co-star. With Dawson being billed at the height of 5’ 7”, Winstead is interestingly an inch taller, with the actress ringing in at 5’ 8” in terms of height.