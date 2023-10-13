If you watched Bachelor In Paradise last night, you definitely remember the hot new bombshell that came down to the beach just mere hours after Tanner Courtad: the one and only Tyler Norris.

Tyler was a suitor on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s season of The Bachelorette, vying for Rachel’s heart as soon as the group split into two. While on season 19 of The Bachelorette, Tyler made it to hometown dates, however, Rachel sent him home during their one-on-one, which occurred just moments before the duo was supposed to go meet his family – poor Tyler!

“I wish I could get there, I do. You’re going to find everything you deserve,” Rachel said to Tyler, after explaining that she was not ready to meet his family just yet. Being the kindhearted individual that he is, he thanked Rachel for not getting his family involved, and told her that she will undoubtedly find love.

Given that she is on this season of Bachelor In Paradise, it looks like she is still on the hunt…

Pulling Rachel for the first conversation as soon as he came down to the beach, it looks like the ex-lovers are on good terms, however, she was not the lucky lady who got to go on a magical date with Tyler. Instead, he hit it off with the stunning Mercedes Northup, who had her fingers crossed that he would be returning to Bachelor In Paradise this season, according to the tea she spilled on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

While Mercedes (as well as viewers back home) were stunned by Tyler’s good looks, strong physique, and kind smile, there was one thing that may have turned some ladies off: the 27-year-old does not seem to be particularly gifted in the height department.

Want to know how tall Tyler Norris really is? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

How tall is Tyler Norris from Bachelor In Paradise?

Photo via Cabrini University Athletics

While Tyler Norris has never revealed his height during his time in Bachelor Nation, some internet sleuthing allowed us to gather a fairly accurate answer…

From 2017 to 2019, Tyler played college baseball at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania, after earning his high school diploma from Wildwood Catholic High School in North Wildwood, New Jersey. Naturally, his baseball stats came with information regarding his height, weight, and more.

According to his roster information, Tyler was 5’10 from 2017 to 2019, so it is fair to assume that he has not grown much (or at all) since then.

It looks like Mercedes might be into shorter guys, and with a hunk like Tyler vying for her heart, we don’t blame her whatsoever – he is just perfection!

Will their relationship last? Tune into Bachelor In Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT to find out. Brand new episodes will air on ABC, with reruns available to stream on Hulu the next day.