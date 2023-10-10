‘How that gets handed down will be interesting’: The spin-off that ruined an A-list universe’s unbroken streak of acclaim teases more to come

Reviews may have improved over the course of its three-week run on streaming, but The Continental: From the World of John Wick is still the worst-reviewed entry in the ever-expanding shared universe by quite some distance.

Of course, there’s no shame in lagging behind Keanu Reeves’ big screen adventures when the quartet of bone-crunching classics starring the leading man and helmed by director Chad Stahelski individually rank as four of the 21st Century’s finest actioners, combining to form one of the modern era’s greatest franchises.

Photo via Lionsgate Television

On the other hand, a 63 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is disappointing given the consistent acclaim to have greeted its forebears, but the titular hotel may not have told its last story. Speaking to Total Film, director and executive producer Albert Hughes hinted that even if he’s not the one to tell it, there could be more Wick prequels on the cards in some fashion.

“After episode 3, there still needs to be a judgement day for a lot of characters – and how that gets handed down will be interesting. We wrap it up in a way that you can move forward or just stop there, not do any more. With Winston, we place him in the exact same wardrobe that you see him in his first scene of John Wick – even the same drink. You will either see more of this younger guy or next time, it will be the older guy.”

Ana de Armas’ Ballerina is the next offshoot out of the gate, and it’s got a long way to go in order to usurp Netflix’s action thriller of the same name to become the best movie bearing that exact title to release in the span of a few months, so we may have to wait until the nigh-on inevitable Chapter 5 to see John Wick truly return to form.