How to apply to be on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2

Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon almost the instant it landed on Netflix, and the reality competition follow-up to that 2021 sensation is following in suit.

Squid Game: The Challenge takes the basic formula of Squid Game but levels up the tension by making it real. Real people, not actors, participate in a series of demanding — but far less deadly — challenges, competing to win a staggering $4.56 million pot, the largest cash prize in game show history.

The first season of the series is already a sensation, rocketing to the top of Netflix’s “most-watched” list and staying there for weeks following its launch. On the very same day its finale aired, the streamer announced that a second season is incoming, and in the process ramped up excitement even more. Now that they know what it takes to compete, interested parties are lining up to add their name to the shortlist for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.

How to sign up for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2

As soon as season 2 of The Challenge was announced, eager Netflix viewers began picturing themselves among the cast. Netflix, well aware of the interest its latest reality competition is garnering, was prepared for the influx of interest, and already has recruitment for season 2 rolling. People interested in applying for a spot in the next season can head over to squidgamecasting.com, where they can select between “US Casting,” “UK Casting,” and “Global Casting.”

It seems a pot of the same staggering size will once again be on the line in season 2, enticing even more furor around the casting process. The application is relatively straightforward for an opportunity of this sort, requesting that interested parties provide background information, a short video essay about your reason for entering the competition, your strategy should you make it on, and your plans for the $4.56 million prize, along with a few recent images. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete the written portion of the application, but the video and photo portions will likely take a bit longer.

Still, overall, it seems like the process for applying is quite straightforward. There’s sure to be plenty of competition lining up to participate in season 2, however, so if you’re eager to land a spot in the cast, you’d best get on it quick — and nail that video essay.