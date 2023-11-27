‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ cast, explained: Meet the real-life players

There were a lot of mid-COVID releases that became a cultural moment, but Squid Game was among the most widespread.

Sure, plenty of us lined up to catch a glimpse of the absolute mania that is Joe Exotic, but Squid Game captured the attention of the nation — several nations, in fact — when it was released in September of 2021. Another season of the dystopian, but eerily believable, series is headed to Netflix eventually, but in the meantime we have Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series based around the unflinching social commentary its predecessor is seeped in.

Instead of serving as a critique of our capitalistic society — one in which people are more likely to find financial aid in a deadly competition than their own government — Squid Game: The Challenge ponders if those dangerous games were actually all that challenging.

Spoiler alert: They were, and The Challenge is driving that point home, intentionally or not. The competition pits the largest number of competitors ever against one another, bringing a whopping 456 players together to compete for a $4.56 million prize. The game show breaks several records, in its unique approach, including the largest winning pot in game show history. It also boasts a truly staggering number of competitors, all of whom are real-world people looking to test their mettle for a life-changing amount of cash.

Squid Game: The Challenge players

It would be excessive to detail the background of each and every one of The Challenge‘s 456 players, considering how many there are, but we’re still curious about the courageous souls that decided to test themselves against Netflix’s wild game. The streamer provides a brief synopsis for each player over on its website, but only presents them with their first name. We’ll follow the same format, but with so many players to get through, we’re going to skip the chunk of contestants who were eliminated early in the game.

As of episode 6 — which is set to arrive on the streamer on Nov. 29 — only 63 of 456 players remain. As was the case in the original series, those early games did well in shaving down the competition. Now, only the most determined players remain to try their hand at that $4.5 million prize.

Player 33 — Figgy

Player 34 — Hannah

Player 35 — Megan

Player 41 — Jastin

Player 57 — Madison

Player 68 — Abdulla

Player 103 — Stephanie

Player 107 — Tayo

Player 135 — Vanessa

Player 136 — Carlos

Player 142 — Anna

Player 186 — Onur

Player 187 — Kevin

Player 188 — Sam

Player 194 — Saïd

Player 218 — Michael

Player 220 — Jessi

Player 226 — Aiyanna

Player 248 — Chaun

Player 258 — Brownie

Player 264 — Tyler

Player 267 — Amanda

Player 270 — Adrian

Player 273 — Darylle

Player 297 — Kwame

Player 343 — Brianna

Player 350 — Lindsey

Player 352 — Radhika

Player 357 — Nayo

Player 362 — Kiara

Player 367 — Camilla

Player 386 — Mimi

Player 389 — Taylor

Player 396 — Scott

Player 414 — Rebecca

Player 422 — Riley

Player 432 — Bryton

Player 433 — Alex

Player 434 — Joe

Player 435 — Catherine

Player 438 — Shelby

Player 447 — Yongjun

Player 452 — Mark

Plenty of the listed competitors are facing down their own eliminations as episode 6 and beyond loom, of course but, for now, a heaping handful of players are still holding on. They’ll see more challenging games shave their numbers down as episode 6 and beyond arrive on Netflix.

Episodes 6 through 9 are set to release on Nov. 29, with the season’s final episode dropping a week later, on Dec. 6.