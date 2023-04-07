How to watch ‘Ben 10’ in order

Ben 10 is widely regarded as one of the best TV series Cartoon Network has ever graced its viewers with. It focuses on Benjamin Tennyson, a boy with the power to transform into a variety of different alien species thanks to an alien device known as the Omnitrix.

The first-ever episode in the franchise was aired on Dec. 27, 2005, launching Ben 10 into a worldwide success. Naturally, Cartoon Network refused to let the hype die down, taking the opportunity to expand the series’ universe by premiering several new installments.

Right now, the Ben 10 franchise is composed of four animated TV series, each with multiple seasons, and a reboot show. This makes for a total of 396 episodes released across 22 seasons of TV and specials. Additionally, there have been three animated Ben 10 movies released over the years, as well as two live-action films. Needless to say, this franchise has put out a lot of content, perhaps a bit too much for the casual viewer to follow closely, particularly considering that not all the installments premiered in chronological order.

All Ben 10 TV shows and movies in order