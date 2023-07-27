What happened to Cartoon Network?

The internet has been mourning the loss of its collective childhoods for almost a year now as rumors of Cartoon Network coming to an end continue to flood social media. It’s understandable that many are worried about losing a nostalgic icon as it’s given us some truly great animated shows, from Adventure Time to The Powerpuff Girls. However, the Network’s future is currently hanging in the balance.

Current events like the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused a lot of concern — with Cartoon Network already going through a period of change. In fact, workers at the studio are planning to unionize in the wake of all that’s going on. Of course, fans are worried that all of this could result in us losing it for good. But what actually happened to Cartoon Network? And what does the studio’s future look like?

Has Cartoon Network shut down?

First of all, it’s not really gone. Its parent company, Warner Bros., is moving forward with plans to merge CNS with Warner Bros. Animation. However, chairman Channing Dungey clarified at the time that both brands will continue to exist; they’ll simply be operating under the same management. The merger allows creators to move between the two studios and work on different projects as and when required.

While Cartoon Network is still here in name, does this mark the beginning of the end? Many think so, as there are worries that the quality of the network’s content will drop due to the creative force being divided between two studios.

Even worse, the iconic CN studios in Burbank will be closing their doors for the final time on August 1 as the teams who worked there are being relocated to a WB building to work as one team, as the general manager of Cartoon Network, Brian A. Miller, explained in a tweet.

“Sadly, this building will no longer be CNS. From what I’ve been told, everyone will be out by August 1. All moving together in a WB building as one animation unit. Farewell CNS as it was.”

Fans of the studio have shared their own tributes via X/Twitter thanking those involved for defining the childhood of a generation.

“RIP Cartoon Network studios. Thank you for making our childhoods and a lot of the best cartoons out there. You’ll always be in our hearts and you’ll never be forgotten!”

The future is uncertain

The times are a-changin’, and Cartoon Network will never be the same again, it seems. And it comes as little comfort to those who have grown up with the Network that it’s still actually here. It feels more like it will exist as Cartoon Network in name only, although maybe that’s just my pessimistic disposition coming through.

In all honesty, it’s unclear exactly how these changes will actually affect the studio. We know that projects that have already been approved will not be affected by the merger, but beyond that, it seems the future of Cartoon Network is uncertain right now.