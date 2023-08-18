How to watch Jessica Alba’s ‘Honest Renovations’ TV show

There’s a fitting home renovation show for viewers from any walk of life among the genre’s competitive ranks, and a new family-oriented twist aims to provide yet another niche for viewers to enjoy.

Honest Renovations, led by none other than Jessica Alba, examines a common hurdle among families and seeks to rectify it. Alba, alongside her “soul sister” Lizzy Mathis, aims to help families with growing numbers — but not growing space — to adjust their homes accordingly. As mothers, they are well aware of the hurdles of home renovation when little ones are involved, and their new show incorporates these hurdles into its format. The result appears to be a charming and highly approachable show targeting growing families and their need for renovations.

The delightful new series drops on Aug. 18, and viewers with home restoration on the mind are already lining up to collect some hints from Alba and her team of helpful handymen.

Where to watch Honest Renovations

The age of streaming be praised — Honest Renovations is easily accessible to most viewers. The new renovation series is streamable (for free, no less) over on the Roku Channel, where it aims to air a six-episode first season, followed by an already-approved second season.

The show stacks plenty of behind-the-scenes footage alongside the actual construction work, as Marvel’s former Sue Storm and Mathis dig into the struggles of raising a family, learn how to perform a range of new tasks, and coach one another through the challenging process of reorganizing, renovating, and restoring a range of homes.