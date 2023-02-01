How to watch ‘King of the Hill’

It’s a good day to be a King of the Hill fan. In a surprise announcement, the folks over at Hulu have officially decided to pick up a reboot of the iconic show in a straight-to-series order from 20th Television Animation.

With co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return, along with the original cast, this reimagining of the Hill family is bound to be another home run. One of the most beloved animated shows of all time, King of the Hill was on air for 13 glorious seasons, and depicted America with an authenticity seldom seen before or since.

Now that a revival is officially on the way, how can fans of the show get their King of the Hill fix until then?

Thankfully, until the series is inevitably switched over to Hulu, King of the Hill resides comfortably on Disney Plus. Being that Hulu is another Disney property, it won’t be long (don’t quote us) until it shows up on their sister streamer, which makes sense when you think about it. If the show is being revived on Hulu, it stands to reason the rest of the series should be there too.

A return to the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas could be exactly what this world needs right now. As of now, the release for the show is predicted for sometime in 2023 — and if we were the betting type (which we aren’t), then you can probably expect King of the Hill to become available on Hulu sometime this fall.