How to watch ‘South Park’ season 26

It’s time to return to South Park, as season 26 of the series is finally about to debut. The first episode of the season will be released on Feb. 8, 2023, and it is entitled “Cupid Ye”. The description for the episode reads “Clyde and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle”. You can watch the preview for the episode below.

You might be wondering how to watch the newest season of South Park, and we are happy to let you know that we have got you covered.

Where to watch season 26 of South Park

If you are in the United States you can watch South Park on Comedy Central this Feb. 8, 2023, at 10pm ET/PT. You can also catch South Park on multiple streaming services if you do not have access to Comedy Central, with the show airing on Fubo TV, Hulu, Sling TV, Philo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. We do not have an idea of how long season 26 will be, but if it is anything like season 25, it won’t be very long.

Season 26 of South Park will undoubtedly be satirizing all the newest in entertainment and politics. The first episode will take on Kanye West, who South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Sonte have satirized numerous times throughout the series, including the infamous “Fishsticks” episode from season 13. It is also worth noting that these episodes should be available on HBO Max after they debut on Comedy Central. If you are a major South Park fan and cannot wait for the entire season to be released, you can also turn to Paramount Plus to check out the specials that were made for the platform. These specials are part of a deal to make 12 South Park specials for Paramount Plus by 2028.

If you would like to stream old episodes of South Park, they are available on HBO Max, or alternatively, on the Comedy Central website. Be sure to catch the return of South Park on Comedy Central when it debuts on Feb. 8, 2023, at 10pm ET/PT, and eventually on HBO Max.