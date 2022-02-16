Paramount Plus to deliver 12 ‘South Park’ specials by 2028

Paramount Plus is bolstering their South Park offerings to fans and today, during Viacom CBS Investor Day, all of the upcoming content fans should expect was revealed, including specials, new episodes, and exclusive rights to the show.

In a post, Paramount Plus shared that they will continue to release a pair of South Park specials on the platform each year until 2028. This means fans can expect 12 more specials, as was detailed when South Park signed their $900 million dollar deal with Paramount back in August of 2021.

Right now, there are no details on exactly when we should expect to see any of these events hit the streaming service, but there will be new episodes of the series for fans to binge through in the near future.

Paramount will cement its streaming service as the only service to offer South Park as part of their roster, and, from 2024, they will be streaming the show’s new episodes first. Ahead of this, the series will be exclusive to Paramount Plus internationally, with the US following suit in 2025.

South Park first debuted in 1997 and has lasted more than two decades continuing to be one of the most popular adult animated series on the air.

South Park isn’t the only adult animated series that Paramount Plus will be offering to bolster their lineup, with a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie and series coming to the streaming service this July.