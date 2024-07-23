How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics without cable

The time when everyone had a cable subscription has long since passed. Now any time there is a global event on television, it is a mad dash to figure out how to watch your award shows or sporting events. This year, the 2024 Summer Olympics will be a reprieve from the ongoing insanity of other current events.

But, in this brave new world of streaming, cable subscriptions have fallen by the wayside. The easiest answer is something that many modern viewers won’t have thought of. Yup, it’s back to the old school and a $20 digital for regular broadcast television, with the Olympics being fully televised on NBC.

But, if you prefer to keep things at least moderately 21st century and want a few more viewing options, there is another route. As the Olympics is being televised on NBC they’re also stream the events live on Peacock. This is easier than the hassle of setting up an antenna and with the added benefit of getting the other network shows. When you aren’t watching your preferred sport this summer, you can watch all the Law & Order: SVU and Parks & Rec to your heart’s content.

The platform will feature all opening ceremonies and events streaming live and Full Event Replays. The question is, is it worth the $7.99 a month once the festivities are over? Be sure to tune into the opening ceremonies when it premieres on NBC and Peacock on July 26.

