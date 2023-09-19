How to watch the Emmys 2023

Were it not for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, we would currently be in the heights of the Emmys season. Originally slated for Sept. 18, the 75th edition of television’s biggest night has since been postponed due to the Hollywood strikes, with a prospective new date scheduled for early next year.

Rumblings of the postponement of this year’s Emmys first emerged in July, though it was widely assumed the ceremony would be delayed ever since the announcement of nominations in June, some two months into the strikes. With actors prohibited from promoting stricken work and writers unable to contribute to the Emmys show itself, the postponement was an inevitable (yet still lamentable) development.

Now, the year’s biggest nominees — namely Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, Succession and The Last of Us — will have to wait until the Emmys’ rescheduled date of Jan. 15 to collect their trophies. It marks the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the ceremony was pushed back two months in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Vogue reports that Emmys producers will likely reach a deal with striking writers and actors in time for the rescheduled date, but the delay will nonetheless award nominees perhaps too long after their shows aired, making for a potentially stale 2023 ceremony.

What we know about the Emmys 2023

Despite the postponement, we do know a few details around the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards. The ceremony will likely take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, though no host has been announced yet. Last year, SNL’s Kenan Thompson was host, taking the reins from a pandemic-stricken Cedric the Entertainer and Jimmy Kimmel in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

In terms of eligibility, nominees for the 2023 Emmys were drawn from any series that aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. While the ceremony’s postponement somewhat muddles this eligibility window — some shows, like The Bear, will have already aired their now-non-eligible second seasons — it does place the Emmys within the broader awards season, with the Golden Globes to air about a week after the Emmys.

How to watch the Emmys 2023

Like years prior, the 75th Emmys will air live coast-to-coast on NBC for those in the U.S. It was also available to stream live on Peacock, with red carpet proceedings usually watchable on E! and on the awards body’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Those outside of the U.S. can watch the Emmys on a local NBC affiliate channel, including FOX ARENA for Australia, CTV Television Network for Canada, and AMC for Central Europe. In past years, the ceremony was available to stream live on the Emmys website.