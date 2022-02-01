How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the Winter Olympics

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Winter Olympics kicks off with the Opening Ceremony at National Stadium in Beijing, China. The evening ceremony kicks off at 7:30 China Standard time, which means viewers in the U.S. will be waking up early to see the moving event. While the Opening Ceremony is undeniably a big moment for the Olympics, the competition officially begins with curling on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Opening Ceremony experience is monumentally significant to the athletes that make it to the Olympics. The beautiful event honors them for their immense talent as they excitedly await the trials that will determine if they’ll bring home a medal for their country. It’s meaningful for fans who get to watch the event from home, too.

It’s hard not to feel patriotic as you watch each country walk the parade of nations and learn more about the culture and practices of each country. You cheer, watching from home with your friends and family when you see your favorite athletes, and you hope for the best in the games they play.

So just how can you watch the Opening Ceremony this year? We’ve got you covered.

Where and how can you watch the Opening Ceremony?

Live coverage begins at 6:30 am ET and at 3:30 am PST, so it’ll be an early morning this Friday as you tune into the opening ceremony — but it’s worth it to see something so special. You can watch the event on NBCU’s first live presentation of the Opening Ceremony at the Winter Olympics. Peacock Premium will also stream the event as noted on the landing page for the Winter Olympics. The NBC network is also going to stream the event as well.

In terms of the Olympic Games, NBC notes that primetime coverage begins at 8:00 pm ET Monday through Friday and at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday.