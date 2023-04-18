With its quirky, bumbling, and obscene but lovable characters, hilarious writing, and a whole host of great comedic performances, the Canadian mockumentary Trailer Park Boys has reached iconic status all over the globe. The Mike Clattenburg creation began in 1999 with a movie called Trailer Park Boys, before Showcase turned it into a long-running series in 2001. Now, there are multiple seasons, more movies, and even an animated series, as well as countless quotes that fans love to bring up.

Because of all this content, it can be quite daunting to know where to start with the show. If you’ve been wanting to get into Trailer Park Boys, or have plunged into some of it but want to know how to see it from start to finish, read ahead for our guide on how to watch the Trailer Park Boys series’ and movies in order!

What is Trailer Park Boys about?

Photo by Leonard Adam/Getty Image

The show follows the adventures (or misadventures) of a group of residents living in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The main trio of characters are Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles, who are always scheming and committing petty crimes to make an extra buck. They’re usually thwarted by the police or the vengeful, alcoholic park supervisor Jim and his assistant/lover Randy, who loves to appear topless whatever the weather. The three main characters often end up arrested and in jail, usually after their schemes have failed miserably, but they always return and try again.

Julian is basically the leader of the crew, and considers himself the smartest of the three, which might be true, but it’s a low bar. Ricky, on the other hand, knows his limits, and is famous for growing weed and often making mistakes in his speech, in ways that fans of the show have termed “Rickyisms.” Bubbles is a crazy cat man, and usually gets away with the crimes the three commit thanks to his bespeckled appearance. Together, they don’t exactly form the greatest criminal enterprise known to man, but at points it seems like they believe they do.

There are a few other characters who appear often throughout the series. One of the regulars is the disability fraud committing, legal (but not biological) father of Ricky, Ray. There’s also Barbara, the owner of the trailer park and Jim’s bitter ex-wife. Young best friends Cory and Trevor are often roped into the main trio’s criminal schemes, without realizing they’re being set up to be fall guys. J-Roc is an aspiring rapper who seems to genuinely believe he’s Black, despite being as white and Canadian as snow in the Northwest Territories. He’s often seen with his friend Tyrone, who actually is Black. Finally, Lucy is Ricky’s ex and the mother of his daughter Trinity.

The show is known for its combination of slapstick and incredibly dry humor, while also portraying a usually unseen side of society.

Did the makers of Trailer Park Boys change?

In 2013, after seven successful seasons, the actors who played the three main characters created Swearnet, their own streaming network, and purchased the rights to the show. In conjunction with Netflix, Swearnet then produced new episodes of the show, as well as several specials, mini-series, and animated and live-action spinoffs, all of which have gone on to be quite successful.

With the show’s new team and Netflix pedigree, they began filming more seasons and gaining a larger, more global fanbase. Season 10 included guest appearances from stars like Snoop Dogg, Tom Arnold, and Jimmy Kimmel. After some cast changes, the show ended in 2018 with its twelfth season. Since then, there have been several pieces of related content released, with more planned for the future. Swearnet also has plenty of free content for fans of the world to dive into, including unseen sketches. There are plans to produce a comic book, too, so if you’re a fan desperate for something new, you won’t have to wait for too long.

How to watch the Trailer Park Boys series and movies in order

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The best way to watch Trailer Park Boys is in chronological order. The second film took place during the show’s Showtime Run, and can be watched after you’ve finished season seven, but for the purposes of this article, we’ve placed it between seasons six and seven. In order, all the Trailer Park Boys content is as follows:

Trailer Park Boys (1999)

Trailer Park Boys — Season 1-4

The Trailer Park Boys Xmas Special (2004)

Trailer Park Boys — Seasons 5-6

Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006)

Trailer Park Boys 101 (2007)

Trailer Park Boys (2001) – Season 7

Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys (2008)

Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day (2009)

Trailer Park Boys: Don’t Legalize It (2014)

Trailer Park Boys: Live at the North Pole (2014)

Trailer Park Boys: Live In Fuckin’ Dublin (2014)

Swearnet: The Movie (2014)

Trailer Park Boys (2014) — Seasons 8-10

Trailer Park Boys: Drunk, High & Unemployed Live (2016)

Trailer Park Boys Out of the Park: Europe (2016)

Trailer Park Boys Out of the Park: USA (2017)

Trailer Park Boys (2014) — Seasons 11-12

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series — Season 1-2 (2019

Trailer Park Boys: Jail (2021)

With that all said, the movies don’t have to be watched in that order as their plot points are often not brought up again in the show. Moreover, the Swearnet film isn’t exactly part of the universe, but was the place where the continuation of the series on Netflix was announced. There are also two films that inspired the show which came out before the original 1999 movie (and had similar characters and many of the same cast): One Last Shot and The Cartboy, which we haven’t included as part of this article, but should be watched if you become a superfan and want to dig further into the show’s lore.

So there you have it! All of the Trailer Park Boys films series and movies in order!