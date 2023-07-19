It seems like it was only yesterday when the first five episodes of The Witcher season 3 premiered on Netflix, but the truth is that we’ve been waiting weeks for the remaining three episodes to conclude this chapter in Geralt of Rivia’s story.

And not to be the bearer of bad tidings, but we still have 9 more days of waiting ahead of us, so it’s most fortunate to learn that Netflix is relieving some of the impatience by organizing a watch party.

The ongoing third season of The Witcher once again reunited the fandom with their favorite monster-hunter, Geralt of Rivia. Our titular protagonist took his ward Ciri across the Continent to keep her safe from all the people out to hunt her down, and that journey ultimately took the duo and their companion, Yennefer of Vengerberg, to the fortress of sorcery and witchcraft, Aretuza.

The final episode of Volume 1 ended on a cliffhanger, so if you’re among the ranks of Witcher enthusiasts who are desperately anticipating the next episode, this fan event is the perfect opportunity to get ahead of the curve.

How can you watch The Witcher season 3 volume 2 early?

Netflix Geeked has just announced that they’re holding an exclusive early screening of episode 6 four days ahead of its slated premiere on the platform. So, if you want to be among the lucky few who get to see what happens on Thanedd Island the morning after, make sure to head over to the link in this tweet and register your details:

Are you ready for Season 3 Volume 2 of the Witcher?? Join us LIVE for a chance to see the first episode early, before its worldwide debut! RSVP now: https://t.co/BlC8vMu5Yp pic.twitter.com/oUdRxLqeNd — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 19, 2023

The stage is set, the pieces are in place, and now is the time to bring the hammer down. The Witcher season 3 finale will change everything in the Continent forever, so make sure to mentally prepare yourself for Henry Cavill’s final outing as the White Wolf.