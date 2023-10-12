How to watch Travis Kelce’s old dating show ‘Catching Kelce’

Long before his Taylor Swift era, Travis Kelce attempted to find love through a Bachelor-style reality series called Catching Kelce. In the 2016 series, 50 different women, one from every state in the U.S., competed to win the affection of the Kansas City Chiefs player.

If you want to watch the series with no idea what happens, look away now and skip to the “How to watch Catching Kelce” section. In the end, Kentucky native Maya Benberry won the ultimate catch, dating Kelce for a few months after the series ended before ultimately breaking up. Recently, Benberry has spoken to the press about her time as Kelce’s girlfriend and his alleged new romance with Taylor Swift. Speaking in a TV interview on Inside Edition, Benberry labeled her ex-boyfriend a “narcissist,” warning Swift that “once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Needless to say, Catching Kelce was not a successful venture for the record-breaking Tight End (yes, that is Kelce’s real job title). However, if you’re a Swiftie who is keen to get an insight into what date night with Travis Kelce might look like for your favorite singer-songwriter, the short-lived reality series can be an entertaining watch and gives a good impression of Kelce’s vibe off of the field. Here’s where Catching Kelce is available to buy, rent, and stream.

How to watch Catching Kelce?

Image via IMDb

Streaming

Catching Kelce is available to stream on Peacock, free for all subscribers. Currently, a free trial for Peacock Premium has been discontinued, meaning that the service is currently unavailable to access for free, but the popular offer may return in the near future. However, if you’re a college student, you may be able to access the streamer for just $1.99 a month. In certain regions, Amazon Prime customers are able to access Peacock Premium free for six months if they are new to the service and subscribe to Peacock as an add-on channel to Amazon Prime Video.

Purchase and Rental

There are currently eleven episodes of Catching Kelce, which can be bought as individual episodes or as part of one bundle, depending on which provider you are using.

Currently, Catching Kelce is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu as part of a purchase tier. This means they are not automatically available to service customers, but an in-app purchase, either for individual episodes or the whole series, will allow subscribers to watch Catching Kelce on their streamer of choice.