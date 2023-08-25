The love for Futurama continues after years of uncertainty and multiple cancellations. The revival of this sci-fi comedy series led to its inevitable domination on the streaming charts, proving that there is strong interest in the mishaps and adventures of the Planet Express crew.

Futurama secured the fourth spot on Nielsen’s streaming charts for this week’s most-streamed original show. Around 506 million minutes were watched, placing it on par with Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer and surpassing Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan by 1 million. Unfortunately, it fell short of a spot on Nielsen’s overall streaming charts by 100 million minutes, keeping it outside the top ten.

When Futurama first aired in 1999, it earned numerous Emmys and received Writers Guild of America Awards nominations. However, despite its popularity and accolades, the show was pulled off the air twice. The first time was by Fox, which concluded the show after its fourth season in 2003. The second time was in 2013 after Comedy Central provided three more seasons.

After a decade of silence, the comedy series found a new home on Hulu and brought back the original cast members. The first episode not only picked up where season 7 left off but also took jabs at writer’s strikes, streaming culture, and even Hulu itself.

As of writing, season 8 has achieved a certified fresh score of 86 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is currently halfway through part one and will be releasing a total of 20 episodes.

While the release date for season 8’s second half remains unknown, Part 1’s conclusion is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2023. New episodes of Futurama come out every Monday on Hulu and Disney Plus for international viewers.