‘I actually think I need to stay away from video game adaptations’: ‘Arcane’ and ‘Fallout’ star is done with gaming shows

TV and movie video game adaptions are getting better, and during 2024 we’ve had new episodes from two of the greats. These are Netflix’s animated League of Legends show Arcane and the live-action Fallout series on Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

While these two projects are very different, one thing that they have in common outside the fact they are both based on video games is that Ella Purnell stars in both. For Arcane, the talented actress voices Jinx, and in Fallout she plays the leading role of Lucy.

You might think that having this much success in the space would be pushing Purnell to seek out more video game adaptions, however, it seems like the opposite is the case. In a recent conversation with PopVerse, Purnell mentioned that she doesn’t want to appear in any more video game adaptions so that she can avoid being typecast.

Photo via Amazon Studios/Prime Video

I don’t know how I’ve managed to land two video game adaptations that have both been good. I actually think I need to stay away from video game adaptations now because I’m going to get typecast. There are worse things to be than that, I suppose.”

That might be disappointing since she’s such a talented star, but honestly, it might be the right move. Her current success record when it comes to the gaming space is perfect, so why take the chance for it to be spoiled? It’s also important to remember that Purnell will return to Fallout for its second season in the future, so her time in the realm of games isn’t done just yet.

Outside of her time as Lucy or Jinx, Purnell has been involved in several projects, most recently leading the cast in Sweetpea, a new Starz miniseries. She’s also voiced a ton of characters in the sci-fi and comic space, so even if we don’t get any more gaming-related projects, expect to hear her lend her talents to other animated series in the future.

Screenshot via Riot Games

Up next for the actor will be the release of The Scurry, Craig Roberts’ new comedy horror about squirrels taking revenge on an eco-cafe, currently in its post-production stage. She is also set to appear in the TV series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which is in production as we speak. Basically, there are still a lot more Purnell appearances to come.

Right now, there has been no announcement regarding when Fallout season 2 will be released. However, many speculate it will be sometime in 2026 given the production schedule for season one and how that could play out a second time. What we do know is that it won’t be coming anytime soon, so fans will need to remain patient as they wait for Lucy’s return.

If these really are the final video game adaptions starring Purnell, then the good news is that you can still binge-watch them again anytime you like. Arcane seasons one and two are both available on Netflix right now, while Fallout can be watched on Prime Video.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy