Will there be a season 2 of ‘Fallout?’

In the recent renaissance of video game adaptions, Fallout has been one of the more sought-after properties. Distributed by Bethesda, the series has had a long history of faithful players.

Before it was even tapped for adaptation at Amazon Prime, the games had a lot going for it. Melding the aesthetics of a dystopian background with the retro vibe of the 1950s, Fallout was easily marketable. There have been a myriad of games in the Fallout universe since it first debuted in 1997, each with varying quality. Fallout 4 is one of the most notable of the franchise, where players emerge from cryosleep after nuclear devastation. They leave the Vault that has kept them safe underground to search for their missing child.

Amazon Prime’s series doesn’t pull from any one storyline specifically, instead opting to place original characters in the world. The new series stars Ella Purnell as Lucy, a naive Vault dweller who was one of the fortunate to be born in relative safety — no matter what the cost. She accepts her purpose of procreation in order to keep the human race thriving. She ultimately goes to the surface and learns that the world is not what she thought it was and encounters, of all things, Walton Goggins’ ghoul character. Helmed by Westworld creator Jonathan Nolan, Fallout has earned well-deserved excitement from its fans. But is that enough to keep the series going for another season?

Has Fallout been greenlit for season 2?

Love for the Fallout franchise doesn’t seem to be misplaced. Variety reports that the dystopian series has already been greenlit for season 2. This is largely in part thanks to the current tax incentives that were awarded to many shows. The California Film Commission has allotted $152 million to several television shows across the board that will be filming in the state. The production of Fallout will move to California to take advantage of this incentive. Previously, filming took place in New York and Utah.

Fans can breathe easily, knowing the new series will have time to expand. Because of the constant influx of content, streaming platforms are often quick to cut the cord for high-budget series that aren’t performing high numbers immediately. Fallout appears to not fall into that camp. Already the ratings for season 1 have been more than generous. As of this writing, the series has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Though not a definitive measurement by any stretch, it does inspire confidence in what is to come.

Nolan and his partner Lisa Joy have had success with adapting loved franchises in the past to the appreciation of critics and fans. The entirety of Fallout season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

