‘I always order the large’: What are ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s guilty pleasures?

It looks like these two agree on pretty much everything...

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor has come and gone, and 72-year-old restaurant owner Gerry Turner and 70-year-old financial services professional Theresa Nist are happily engaged to one another, with plans to get married on live television in just one month — how exciting is that?

After losing his high school sweetheart to illness after being married for 43 years, Gerry signed on to be the lead of the spin-off series, all in an attempt to find love for the second time (or maybe even the third time?) since her passing. Beginning his journey on September 28 and concluding his journey on November 30, Gerry popped the question to Theresa during the show’s highly-anticipated finale, and the pair is truly as happy as can be — aligning in practically every aspect of their lives, Gerry and Theresa were made for one another!

In respective interviews with Bachelor Nation, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist proved their compatibility after revealing their guilty pleasures, letting The Golden Bachelor viewers know that they both have a sweet tooth. Keep scrolling to see what said guilty pleasures are…

Photo via @GoldenBachABC/X

While Gerry fancies Blizzards from Dairy Queen, Theresa fancies tiramisu — it looks like the two lovebirds will have loads and loads of sweet treats at their wedding!

Gerry: “My guilty pleasure is Dairy Queen Blizzards!!! When I can avoid them I do, but once I get started, I will have them daily for a week!!! Yes, I always order the large.” Theresa: “My guilty pleasure is tiramisu! Everyone who knows me knows how much I love tiramisu, but they also know that I really don’t eat sugar. If I’m going to go off my “no sugar” rule, it has to be the real deal, authentic tiramisu, meaning layers of ladyfingers soaked in espresso (or dark coffee) and amaretto, rum or cognac, with a filling of mascarpone cheese. So rich, yet light and creamy, basically heaven!”

Fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream the entirety of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu, as well as mark their calendars for The Golden Wedding, airing on January 4 from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC (with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus).