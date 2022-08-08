‘I Am Groot’ promo teases five new adventures

Marvel Studios is teasing the upcoming series I Am Groot as five new adventures with everyone’s favorite sentient tree.

“The collection of five Original shorts from Marvel Studios starts streaming Aug. 10 on [Disney Plus],” the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios wrote in a post on Monday.

Witness five new adventures that will make you say #IAmGroot! The collection of five Original shorts from Marvel Studios starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/33XimcMAhj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 8, 2022

Disney seems to have no shortage of cute baby characters, many of whom are aliens, that make for appealing protagonists on their various adventures. Not only do we have Marvel’s baby Groot, but Grogu from the world of Star Wars, one of the main characters in the acclaimed show The Mandalorian. Grogu is colloquially known as baby Yoda, amongst fans, since he is of the same species as the Jedi master and is similarly force-sensitive, as well.

Could Groot and Grogu ever cross paths? We’d love to see it. But even though both characters are owned by Disney, they’re firmly planted in separate universes, so it seems rather doubtful. However, with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy set to star in their own Holiday special on Disney Plus — in a clear homage to the Star Wars Holiday Special — maybe such a meeting of all things cute and green could happen, after all.

Even though the Vin Diesel-voiced Groot debuted in live action in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, back in 2014, each subsequent appearance of him was technically a different character. The OG Groot sacrificed his life at the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. The baby Groot that appears thereafter is technically the original’s progeny, according to co-writer and director James Gunn.