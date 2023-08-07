‘I Am Groot’ season 2 trailer brings back one of the MCU’s cosmic beings

Groot makes his comeback in the second season of I Am Groot, and he won’t be on his own. The next installment of this young Guardians of the Galaxy member will not be a solo adventure, as another Marvel character could join him in his upcoming intergalactic adventures.

Season two will not only bring back this adorable Marvel hero, but glimpses of The Watcher also appeared in the show’s trailer, who’s still watching the vast aspects of the multiverse to this day. While we don’t see this omnipresent cosmic being interacting with this growing Flora colossus, his live-action appearance doesn’t look too far off compared to his animated counterpart.

The appearance of this Marvel character has shocked fans on social media and made them excited to see them in I Am Groot. Fans claim that Season 2 could rekindle their love for the MCU by providing some much-needed “quality content,” particularly after the lackluster reception that Secret Invasion received during its finale.

Fans hoped that this preview could hint I am Groot: season 2 connection to the ongoing multiverse story that the MCU is trying to tell, especially when recent Disney Plus titles barely indicated or mentioned anything about its upcoming multiverse foes, like Kang the Conqueror.

Finally, the best Disney+ MCU show returns to give people some quality content. https://t.co/FQSfkP7eil — Weird-O (@Wierd_o78033920) August 6, 2023

Interesting since we last saw him in What If? Season 1 https://t.co/nGfBOafQNO — Cameron Ballinger (@CameronBalling3) August 6, 2023

LIVE ACTION THE WATCHER pic.twitter.com/nzaVXbXK1n — Zandlaridk (@Zantw8) August 6, 2023

The Watcher was first introduced in the 2021 series What If..?, where his job was to watch over the multiverse and only intervene when the situation was dire. As the show anticipates its second season, at least he makes his grand return in this Marvel mini-series. Hopefully, he and Groot will finally cross paths.

It’s currently unknown how the two would interact, or if they will meet each other at all. However, if you’re eager to witness the live-action debut of this cosmic being, I am Groot: season 2 is scheduled to come out on Sept. 6, 2023, on Disney Plus.