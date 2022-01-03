‘I Am Groot’ storyboards offer first look at Disney Plus series

Newly unveiled I Am Groot storyboards offer our first look at the upcoming Disney Plus TV series. Following on from the advent of Marvel Studios’ TV output in 2021, 2022 will see the House of Ideas lean even harder into its streaming output. One of the many new projects on the way is a spinoff of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise featuring everyone’s favorite adorable talking tree, Baby Groot.

All we’ve known about the show so far is that it will star Groot and be animated, but these storyboards seemingly confirm that at least one other Guardian will appear in I Am Groot. Storyboard artist Mark Hurtado has posted this first look, which you can see via the gallery below, on his Art Station channel. It captures a moment of Baby Groot making mischief while bothering none other than Dave Bautista’s Drax.

This storyboard raises a lot of interesting questions about the series. For starters, will Bautista reprise his role for the show? The Dune star previously wasn’t involved in the What If…? animated series, but given that this one was executive produced by his pal James Gunn, it’s possible that he elected to return. Otherwise, voice actor Fred Tatasciore could continue to fill in for him.

Either way, it should be fun to have more of Baby Groot and Drax together, as their dynamic was a highlight of Guardians Vol. 2, what with Baby Groot constantly freezing whenever Drax looked at him. But what about the rest of the Guardians? If Drax is popping by, then why not Gamora, Star-Lord, and, most of all, Groot’s best pal Rocket as well?

I Am Groot has yet to be given a specific release date, but it’s definitely coming this year, as is live-action one-off The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is shooting now ahead of its arrival in May 2023.