‘I can’t believe we’re losing this’: A popular ‘Young and the Restless’ star might be on the way out and fans are wiping their tears

Life on a soap opera is not exactly a fun and romantic fairy tale, but two The Young and the Restless characters just got married and seemed ready to embrace their new bliss. Instead, one of the actors shared that fans might not see them around as frequently as before.

Recommended Videos

Melissa Ordway, who has played Abby Newman since 2013, said on her Instagram Stories that “it’s been an interesting couple of months.” She explained that she got a new hairstyle and, “The show decided to take me off contract so I decided to change my look up a bit for auditions.”

Although Ordway said she’s still portraying Abby, she’s “not guaranteed episodes,” which is sad for fans to hear. She said, “Trust me, I hope I’m still there all the time.” As of now, it’s unclear how many episodes she’ll be in, and how much of Abby viewers are going to see.

Fans who have been devoted to keeping up with the big changes in Abby’s life, including her wedding to Devon Winters (Bryton James), are surprised by this news. One X user wonders if this could be the end of “Darby,” as Y&R fans call this romance.

https://twitter.com/heart2stone/status/1856949478189592935

The fan wrote, “I can’t believe we’re losing this. I can’t believe we’re losing HER.” The fan continued, “Abby brightened the show” and “opened up a side of him.” They added, “I’m lost for words. And I’m pissed.”

Ordway is still going to show up in Genoa City, but since she’s not a regular cast member anymore, fans are worried she’s leaving forever. Others posted on X, “I’m going to miss Abby” and “I’m so in tears.” Another viewer wrote, “Gutted to hear that Abby has been removed from the show.”

https://twitter.com/eargeek/status/1856926155858686142

https://twitter.com/pitt30247/status/1856947164011704377

https://twitter.com/JrPitt80297/status/1856942980260565259

Ordway said via Instagram Stories, “I think they’re just focusing on other characters and storylines.” However, this isn’t what fans want to hear! Back in summer 2024, viewers wondered about Abby’s place on The Young and the Restless, and they’re miserable at the thought of not watching this character as often as before.

It’s rough timing considering that Abby and Devon finally tied the knot. Ordway said the characters “started as best friends” and “I wanted to marry Devon — I mean, the lines are a little blurred, Devon or Bryton — for the past 11 years.” There is so much that could be explored here, as even the most perfect partners sometimes struggle to be married to one another. And if you live in Genoa City, your union isn’t going to be free of problems.

Fans would no doubt like to see how the couple is going to fare now that they’ve committed to each other. It will definitely feel strange not to see Abby in as many episodes as usual. Maybe she’ll get a new job that will keep her super busy, or Devon will say she took a trip somewhere. There should be a lengthy explanation considering that Faith’s (Reylynn Caster) aunt Abby is tied to so many The Young and the Restless characters.

Ordway said on Instagram that this news “not something I wanted,” but it does seem like she’s enjoying her short hair. She told Soap Opera Digest that she let the hairstylists on the soap see pictures of a similar hairstyle and they liked it. Everyone is hopeful that Ordway will still be playing Abby fairly frequently. If not, it’s time for even more tears.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy