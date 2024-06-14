Who plays Faith on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Faith Newman is one of the most adorable characters on The Young and the Restless, which isn’t something that we say often. A lot of villains call Genoa City home, including the absolutely wild Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk). We’ve enjoyed watching Faith’s journey from kid to college student.

Faith’s parents are Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nicolas Newman (Joshua Morrow) who have had more than a few terrible things happen to them since their introductions. Faith has had her fair share of problems, including that terrifying car accident after she drank too much. Since so many actors often play the same overly dramatic soap opera character, we want to know who currently plays Faith Newman on The Young and the Restless.

Which actor plays Faith on The Young and the Restless, and why was Faith recast?

Reylynn Caster plays Faith on The Young and the Restless and joined the soap opera’s cast in 2021. Deadline reported that Caster was about to begin portraying the character on April 12th, 2021. Before taking on Faith, Caster played Brie in a few episodes of the truly hilarious sitcom American Housewife.

Alyvia Alyn Lind previously portrayed Faith on Y&R from 2010 to 2021. While one of her most recent roles is Calliope in the Roku Channel series The Spiderwick Chronicles, we probably know her as Lexy Cross on the TV adaptation of Chucky, which just finished its third season. Lexy’s super prickly but ultimately vulnerable and sweet, which just proves Alyn Lind’s acting abilities. McKenna Grace played Faith in 2013, and then Alyn Lind came back.

As for why Alyvia Alyn Lind decided to leave The Young and the Restless and the role of Faith was recast, she was cast in Chucky and moved onto that role instead, according to Deadline.

If we get exhausted thinking about all the Y&R storylines involving Faith, who has a hard time with her mom’s cancer diagnosis among other parts of her life, we can only imagine how hard the stars work filming the beloved show. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Reylynn Caster talked about the filming schedule and said, “Everything moves so incredibly fast. It wasn’t until I booked the show that I realized that we shoot an episode a day, but my brain couldn’t quite grasp it until I actually experienced it.”

Is Faith leaving The Young and the Restless?

Since Faith Newman is such an important part of The Young and the Restless, fans are constantly concerned that she’s going to leave. Since Faith has actually left a few times, it’s no wonder we have trust issues with this character (and this show).

After a stint at boarding school, Faith left in 2022 because she began college. While we were glad to see her May 2023 return, we haven’t been convinced that she’s ever going to stay in Genoa City for good. Of course, she’s young and her life is going to take her away from home, but we can’t help but love this charming character. Since 2022, Faith has traveled back and forth between Ann Arbor, Michigan and her Wisconsin hometown.

Faith may still be on The Young and the Restless as we’ve seen her in some June 2024 episodes. While she might not have a ton of screentime in the future, the fact that she’s part of the memorable Newman family likely means she’ll always have a place in Genoa City.

