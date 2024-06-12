‘The Young and the Restless’: Who is Aunt Jordan? The character’s wild history, explained

There are truly no rules on a soap opera, and that’s pretty refreshing. On The Young and the Restless, characters have exited, returned, and shocked us more times than we can count. Since we’re always wondering if beloved characters like Chance are leaving, we don’t expect new people to come onto the Genoa City scene. But Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) joined Y&R in November 2023.

Jordan is Claire Grace’s aunt, and it’s especially fun to see Colleen Zenk portray her, thanks to her soap background. Zenk portrayed Barbara Ryan on As The World Turns from 1978 to 2010, which is super impressive. True to Young and the Restless form, Aunt Jordan has a truly wild backstory.

Who is Aunt Jordan on The Young and the Restless?

No one is happy for very long on The Young and the Restless, and so it definitely makes sense that fans learned that Claire has an evil aunt named Jordan. The newcomer toY&R manipulated Claire into working for Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) because she wanted to get even with the Newman family because of a secret she’s been keeping for years.

Okay, let’s take a deep breath, because this is one of the most shocking The Young and the Restless plotlines yet… and a lot to keep track of. After Aunt Jordan first mourned the death of her sister Eve, she kidnapped another baby named Eve… who is really Claire. Yes.

After Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck) had a baby girl named Eve, Aunt Jordan took her from the hospital and looked after her. Aunt Jordan makes Cole and Victoria think their baby died, which truly makes her the embodiment of evil.

Why is Aunt Jordan so mad? She wants the Newmans to pay for the death of her sister Eve. While a lot of people in Genoa City seem to want retaliation, Aunt Jordan just might be the most determined of all to make it happen. As long as she’s on the soap, there’s no reason to think she won’t keep going with her over-the-top plans.

Will Aunt Jordan leave The Young and the Restless?

Since Aunt Jordan drank poison in an episode of the soap opera, there was talk that Aunt Jordan could leave The Young and the Restless. For now, the answer is no, this evil character doesn’t seem to be leaving Genoa City anytime.

In February 2024, Colleen Zenk told First For Women that she loves how evil Aunt Jordan is on The Young and the Restless. If the character’s arc comes to an end and she’s written off the show, then it seems like Aunt Jordan would leave. But it’s hard to imagine Zenk wanting to go, because she sounds like she’s having a great time.

Zenk said, “She’s a horrible human being. She’s so damaged, and she doesn’t know it. And I’m loving every second of playing her. I’m having so much fun I can’t tell you. They’re having their way with me at Y&R!” Fans love Aunt Jordan, too, thanks to her unhinged nature, and hope she’s on The Young and the Restless for years to come.

