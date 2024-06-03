What happened to Chance on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Phillip Chancellor III and Nina Webster’s son Chance Chancellor has been a crucial part of The Young and the Restless since he was introduced as a baby in the late 1980s. Since then, Chance has had many professional and romantic plotlines on the soap, and fans are always curious about him.

Several actors have played Chance on Y&R, just like a few cast members portrayed Claire. Connor Floyd joined the cast in 2021 and it’s possible to say Chance’s time on the show has gotten wilder than ever. What is Chance doing now on The Young and the Restless?

Did Chance leave The Young and the Restless?

Screenshot via CBS

Fans are curious about Chance because the character has been through a lot and because there was a long period of time when he wasn’t part of The Young and the Restless. Chance got shot and spent time in the hospital in an episode that aired in November 2023. While fans likely thought he would die since, after all, this is a soap opera where characters don’t seem safe, that didn’t happen.

As of now, Chance is still on The Young and the Restless and he’s still alive. He made a career change and got a job at Chancellor-Winters, which is run by Jill Abbott (Jess Walton). Y&R viewers might not have thought he would stop being a detective, so this was an interesting choice for his character.

For a while, it seemed like Chance’s presence on the soap was finished. He left in 2010, came back in 2011, and then came back again in 2019. Chance has been part of pretty much every storyline fans could think of on The Young and the Restless. He almost died in a bombing, fell in love with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), and became a father. Y&R viewers might not have thought he would stop being a detective, so this was an interesting choice for his character.

As Connor Floyd told Soap Opera Digest, “a change sounds kind of nice to him. He’s put his life on the line for the longest time and now I think he’s got to take care of the people he still has in his corner, for example, his mother. It’s gonna be different, but he’s up for a challenge.”

While something terrible could happen to Chance in the future, we’re relieved he seems to be alright for now.

