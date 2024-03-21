‘Chucky’ season 3 part 2 release date, trailer, cast, and more

After a jaw-dropping first half of season 3, Don Mancini’s blood-splattered Chucky series is finally on its way back to our TV screens this spring. And just when eagle-eyed viewers thought they had it all figured out, it’s apparent that the titular Chucky has other plans up his (bloody) sleeve.

Recommended Videos

After appearing on both USA Network and Syfy back in October 2021, the blood-caked series immediately received a heap of acclaim and scored major praise within the horror community. As is the case with the iconic Child’s Play and Chucky movies, the chaotic series centers on killer doll Chucky, whose inanimate body is corrupted and controlled through voodoo by serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Over the course of three seasons, Chucky has found himself in a variety of unfathomable situations and battles — although the doll body aging and his threats of death might be the most extreme.

Ahead of the much-anticipated part 2 of the series releasing in the next few weeks, let’s dive in and explore everything we know about the upcoming second half.

When is Chucky season 3 part 2 being released?

Image via Syfy

For those horror fanatics and Chucky stans who have found it to be far too long without witnessing the killer doll’s antics, the second half of season 3 is set to release on April 10, 2024 — almost six months since the first half was released to the public. Much like the other seasons, it’s likely that the second half will be available to watch on both USA Network and Syfy.

Is there a trailer?

The overwhelming excitement for part 2 has only ramped up today, seeing as the official trailer for the second half of season 3 was finally released this morning. The aforementioned trailer, which can be viewed above, showcases how the Chucky doll is increasingly aging as Chucky scrambles to find a way to save his soul — all the while his enemies attempt to stop him from creating havoc in the White House and against the president, his administration, and his family.

What’s the plot of Chucky part 2?

Image via Syfy

As previously mentioned, the second half will continue the divine storytelling from the first half — including the Chucky doll deteriorating due to voodoo magic and Chuck experimenting with other magical resources. In retaliation for Chucky murdering members of their family and kidnapping siblings, Jake, Lexy, and Devon will continue their hunt for Chucky to stop him from destroying the nation.

Who’s in the cast?

Image via Syfy / USA Network

Considering the plot of the season right now, it’s obvious that a string of beloved characters will make a return — including Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), James Collins (Devon Sawa), Chucky (Brad Dourif), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), and Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif). A variety of other characters (mainly members of the White House and Collins’ family) are also set to return to make this second half completely chaotic.