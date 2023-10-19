‘I can’t confirm or deny’: Netflix’s reboot of a stagnant video game franchise won’t even offer an update after 7 years in development

Netflix has never been a company to do things by half, so even though the first attempt at transplanting the bestselling video game franchise to mediums other than its own ended up with one of the most crushingly dull box office bombs in recent memory, Assassin’s Creed is getting the red carpet treatment.

Or at least, that’s what we’ve been told, which is pretty much all we’ve got to go on. It was all the way back in November of 2016 that the streaming service entered talks with Ubisoft to take over the property, with Adi Shankar announced to be spearheading an anime-inspired series the following July

Fast forward to October 2020, and Netflix unveiled ambitious plans for a live-action and animated shows to complement the previously-announced project, creating an entire universe right off the bat. Jeb Stuart was set to write the former, but he dropped out at the beginning of this year, and we’ve heard nothing since.

Seven years without anything to show for it is hardly a sign of confidence that things are progressing nicely behind the scenes, and that extends to Shankar giving a complete and utter non-answer when asked directly about his involvement with Assassin’s Creed in an interview with What’s on Netflix.

“I can’t confirm or deny, but there may be some information on the internet on that.”

If that’s all we’re getting at this point in time, then maybe we shouldn’t expect anything to emerge from Netflix’s take on Assassin’s Creed for a while, but it’s not as if either Shankar or the streamer are short on options when it comes to console-to-screen titles currently on the cards.