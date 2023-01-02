Netflix’s live-action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series is in need of a new showrunner

The past few years have seen a renaissance of sorts when it comes to video game adaptations. Castlevania, Arcane, and The Witcher have all gotten great reviews and The Last of Us is about to premiere on HBO Max and it’s getting a lot of buzz. There was hope for something similar with Assassin’s Creed, but now we’ve got an unfortunate update: The show just lost its showrunner.

Netflix announced the adaptation last year, describing it as an “epic, genre-bending, live-action adaptation.” We don’t have any plot details, but it is being produced by Ubisoft Film alongside Netflix. This is the third attempt at bringing the popular video game series to life following the disappointing movie starring Michael Fassbender from 2016 and a short film released to promote the second game.

Jeb Stuart, who wrote Die Hard and The Fugitive and is the showrunner of the very popular Vikings: Valhalla, was tasked to lead the show. According to Collider, that’s no longer the case. In an interview with the publication, Stuart gave a little more insight into what happened.

“I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision. So I think that’s fair. I know it’s going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it’s a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides.”

Alongside the movie, a new game is on the way this year called Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set in ninth-century Baghdad. Check out the game announcement below. It looks very movielike.