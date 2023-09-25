‘I feel excited and inspired about where we go next’: Don’t get too hyped, but it sure sounds like Tom Hiddleston just teased ‘Loki’ season 3

Loki season 2 is a trailblazer when it comes to the MCU as it’s the very first time one of Marvel’s live-action Disney Plus shows has got itself a second batch of episodes (overall, the first is I Am Groot, which is not an MCU entry we ever expected to be a trendsetter, but I digress). Clearly, unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and others, Loki isn’t just a stepping stone to a story playing out in the movies but has its own ongoing place in the evolving franchise. So could we ever get a third season?

With season 2 still a couple weeks out, this is obviously not something that Marvel’s going to announce just yet, but — call me crazy — it sure sounds to me like Thor’s brother himself, Tom Hiddleston, just indicated that there is indeed a future for Loki and his friends at the TVA beyond these incoming six episodes. When reflecting on where season 2 takes the story in a new featurette (see above), Hiddleston teased:

“We get to go further and take bigger risks to create this endless fascinating box of tricks. And I feel excited and inspired about what we do next.”

OK, sure, so Hiddleston could be talking about how he’s excited and inspired for audiences to see what happens next in season 2, but that’s not exactly what he said now, is it? The tone and phrasing of his statement makes more sense if he’s speaking of his own anticipation for extending Loki’s storyline even further in a third batch of episodes. That’s only compounded by Marvel’s choice of clip to end the featurette on. Mobius tells Loki, “Come on, you’re the God of Mischief,” to which he replies, “Always have been. Always will be.” The implicit takeaway? Loki ain’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Loki season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6pm PT.