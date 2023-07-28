Who was the man on the incubation bed in the final episode of 'Secret Invasion'?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion‘s series finale.

One of Secret Invasion‘s greatest mysteries remains a scene in which Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth uncovers an incubation bed at the Skrull facility to reveal an unknown actor who many fans have speculated looks a heck of a lot like Evan Peters. Now, the director is finally breaking his silence on the matter.

Peters played Quicksilver in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, but he’s also had a foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is because Peters cameoed as a replacement brother for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. However, it wasn’t actually Quicksilver, but a nobody named Ralph Bohner who simply believed he was Wanda’s brother due to being under her spell.

Mind you, it is only a rumor that Peters cameoed in Secret Invasion since the actor on the incubation bed was not credited in the show, according to ScreenRant. However, it has become a popular theory among Marvel fans due to the person’s striking similarity to the Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actor. It is also notable how the scene seems to linger on the shot of the actor for some time as if to suggest he is someone of significance.

Secret Invasion director Ali Selim was asked about the scene. Though he was not specifically asked whether the person on the incubation bed was Evan Peters, the Collider interviewer did ask him: “Can you confirm that actor’s identity?” Selim replied:

“I can’t. There were moments where we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun if that was Chris Evans?’ And then there were moments where we thought maybe it should just be an anonymous person to show how much the Skrulls are grabbing anybody. So, I’m not deflecting your question, I just don’t really know the answer — other than he’s just a guy.”

On the surface, Selim’s response seemed to shoot down the Evan Peters speculation. However, it was also pretty vague and could be interpreted in a number of other ways. For instance, calling the man on the bed “just a guy” could easily be a nod to Peters’ Ralph Bohner character, since the entire joke of his WandaVision cameo was that he wasn’t a superhero at all but just some dude.