‘WandaVision’ is getting a steelbook release for collectors, but it won’t help you watch the show

It has been three years since Marvel Studios launched its Disney Plus originals, starting with the hit series WandaVision. However, physical copies of these shows have been pretty much non-existent. Fortunately, the long wait is finally over, as collectors will soon be able to get their hands on the upcoming WandaVision steelbook. The catch? There won’t be any disks.

The online retailer, Collectong, has listed three WandaVision products that eager collectors can pre-order sometime this week. These are a series of steelbooks, each containing various items such as postcards, folders, and envelopes, just to name a few. Two of the steelbooks will cost $36.99 each, while the bundle will cost $87.98. The site emphasizes that these products are diskless and contain no CDs, DVDs, or Blu-ray Discs for watching the show.

It’s quite unfortunate that neither Marvel Studios nor the executives at Walt Disney Studios considered producing physical copies of these shows, even if it were a limited edition run. Fans have created mockups of possible DVD covers of their favorite titles and lamented that their collections would no longer be complete without these shows.

What makes DVDs fun to collect is the extra content they contain. However, due to the age of streaming, BTS content has been either located in an “extras” tab, on social media, or in documentaries discussing the show’s making. For example, Ms. Marvel released six deleted scenes a year after the show’s release. Meanwhile, one of the stunt doubles for WandaVision released a training video featuring unused fight scenes from the show.

While Marvel Studios didn’t announce plans to release home-media versions of these shows, the steelbooks could test if people want physical copies of these Disney Plus originals. If you’re going to get your hands on these collectibles, pre-orders will begin on July 27, 2023, and will be released on Sept. 27, 2023.